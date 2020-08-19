Skubick: Michigan schools cope with challenges as kids prepare to return to classrooms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan schools with special education and economically disadvantaged students are getting an influx of state dollars to cope with COVID-19 related challenges as kids prepared to return to school.



The Covid numbers are at a plateau and while that is good, state health officials want to see the numbers go down.



“The Detroit region has the biggest cases at 61 cases per million persons but that is largely driven by counties outside of Detroit,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “The Grand Rapids region is at 34 cases per million while Traverse City, Jackson and Lansing are at 20-30 cases per million, Lansing and Jackson are down slightly but traverse city has seen a slight increase.”



85 new outbreaks were recorded last week which could have an impact on the opening of schools. The governor is sending $65 million into those schools with economically disadvantaged and special education students along with those who don’t speak english.



“It can be used to protect educators, students and support staff by implementing safety protocols and the digital divide and address internet hot spots,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



On the political front, the Senate GOP Leader Mike Shirkey and others have a petition drive to remove the governor’s emergency powers and the governor is not happy.



“This effort to repeal the 1945 act is very dangerous and they are using unscrupulous means to gather the names and I will tell you this that if I had not had these powers we would be like Florida today and Florida is in crisis,” says Whitmer.



The petition drive backers claims to have 200,000 petition signatures while they need well over 300,000 to mute the governor’s powers.