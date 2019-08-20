Skubick: Senate Republicans eye gas tax hike to fix roads?

The Senate Republican leader in Michigan is reportedly looking at a 20 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix the roads phased in over time.

But what does that mean if Sen. Mike Shirkey decides to push the proposal?

The gavel bringing the Michigan Senate to session is a sound you have not heard for over two months.

Back for a brief one day session, the Michigan Senate was in town and, while it was not on the formal agenda, roads were on everybody’s mind.

Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey’s name has been linked to a possible twenty cent a gallon gas tax hike. The boost would be phased in over four to six years designed to reduce the pain at the pump for Michigan motorists.

The senator won’t confirm any of this.

When House Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield held a caucus telephone conference call last week, somebody asked about the Shirkey gas tax hike and Mr. Chatfield said there was no support for that.

But Republican Senator Peter Lucido debunks the idea, dismissing it as “bull.”

“Bull. Mike never said that,” insists Lucido.”My leader doesn’t have any inclination of a twenty cent gas and it’s a confirmed rumor that his is just a rumor and nothing more. Somebody leaked something out that makes no sense.”

But four sources confirm the story.

The Senate Democratic leader Jim Ananich was not ready to endorse that gas tax hike, suggesting it was not enough.

“There’s no point in raising taxes just enough not to fix the problem,” said the senator. “It’s a starting point but the ending point may come quickly.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of business leaders who have supported raising new revenue for the roads for months with nothing to show for it, were in town showing that roads are crumbling and it was time for lawmakers to act, not just talk.

Business leader Douglas Rothwell thinks the twenty cent figure is a good place to start.

“Anything that gets substantial new revenue is good,” said Rothwell. “It’s a positive direction and it’s still not enough. We”ll need more than that but let’s get started.”

That’s what the governor’s been saying for months.