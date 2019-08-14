Skubick: Take an early look at Republican road fix plan

The top Republican leader in the State Senate has said for the first time, Republicans wants to cut over a billion dollars from state services to help fix the roads.

That’s the first peek at what Sen. Mike Shirkey has to say on the Republican road plan.

This will send shock waves throughout the state bureaucracy as the Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey is reporting, for the first time, that his side intends to slice and dice over one billion dollars from state services.

The hit list has not be released.

This is just one element in the Republican road fix plan which the governor reports she has not seen.

“We’ve had conversations but no negotiations,” said the governor. “They have not shared a plan. I have read bits and pieces of what they have been talking about amongst themselves but it’s time for us to get serious about the budget.”

Sen. Shirkey is aiming for a repeat of the bi-partisan solution with the governor on no-fault car insurance.

He tells WJR radio, “I’m encouraged. We’ll have a joint announcement in a couple of weeks.

Other elements Mr. Shirkey has disclosed include:

(1) More Than $1 B in Cuts

(2) $600 Million General Funds

(3) More Bang for Road Buck

There is a huge sticking point between the senator and the House Speaker Lee Chatfield. The senator says new revenue is needed for the roads but the Speaker opposes that and is pushing for more budget cuts, which Mr. Shirkey reports would be “painful in a major way.”

Mr. Shirkey reports the governor has been “an honest broker and is honestly evaluating” these Republican alternatives but until all the leaders get in the room together with a concrete proposal on the table, no one can predict the outcome.

Even though Mr. Shirkey remains upbeat about a road deal down the road.