Skubick: What’s missing in the Legislature’s school gun safety package

In the wake of those two deadly shooting incidences in El Paso and Dayton, the debate over gun safety has been renewed.

So what is the status of the proposed school gun safety package in the Michigan legislature these days?

So far Michigan has not witnessed any school shootings and while officials are relieved, efforts continue to beef up school security.

But a key plank in the program is still not implemented.

In March of 2018 a law enforcement coalition was formed to push a school safety program that included a call for more school counselors, a beefing up of security measures in school buildings and the hiring of more police officers inside the schools as the first line of defense against any would-be mass shooters.

The coalition told lawmakers that this system is working and they needed to pump more dollars into the program.

At the time Blaine Koops of the Michigan Sheriff Association said, “we gotta get our cops out of the cop cars and into the streets and into the buildings and get face to face with those in our community.”

The coalition took its case to the 2018 legislature and indeed they did do something.

(1) $30 Million for Mental Health

(2) $25 Million for More Locks

(3) $58 Million for Other Safety Measures

(4) But No More Money For School Resource Officers

The head of the sheriffs association explains, “the timetable for this is on-going and the money in the state budget is not there yet.”

In fact, the coalition is still hunting for some lawmaker to sponsor more money for those officers and until someone is found, the money will stay out of the budget.

Meanwhile, the mass shooting crime scenes are expected to continue.