SKUBICK: Whitmer encourages people to mask up as COVID-19 cases increase

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Whitmer Administration complains that the state’s COVID-19 caseload is out of control, but at her news conference today, she did not announce any new preventitive actions.

“The trajectory that we are on is dire and it is very serious,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Given the dire and serious nature of the virus, it was widely expected the governor would announce new restrictions to curb the spread, but all she did was hint at action.

“If these numbers continue on the trajectory that we’re on, we will continue to take additional steps,” she said. “We’re watching the numbers very carefully and are having discussions on the next steps we might take to keep people safe.”

Rather than restrictions, Gov. Whitmer is sticking with mask-up policy while at the same time complaining the Republican legislators have stiffed her on her request to pass a law mandating everyone wear a mask.

“They have taken it off the table, however, they have not shown any appetite for that, or in fact anything else, in fact, they’re not in session I think until December,” Whitmer said.

The legislature takes time off to go hunting. And even then, Gov. Whitmer encourages people to mask up if they drive up north.

“You’ll see the risk is very high if there is more than one household present,” Whitmer said.

Meanwhile hospital officials reported that the caseload is putting more patients in the ICU or on ventilators.

The state’s chief medical executive declared the “virus is out of control, and there is spread over the state, and now 20% of ICU beds are being used for COVID”

Dr. Khaldun recommends that nobody travel even if you take a test before you travel, as that gives a false sense of secuirt.

The governor’s health director has the power to limit contact with those who are part of your immediate family, but will the administration decide to do that?