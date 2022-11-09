By Andrew Birkle

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin will be staying in Congress.

After months of commercials, back-and-forths, and even a debate, Slotkin was able to fight off Republican Michigan Senator Tom Barrett.

The Associated Press called the race for Slotkin at 3:09 a.m. At the time, she had a 4 point lead ( 51% to 47%) with 89% of precincts reporting.

Slotkin had 180,336 votes to Barrett’s 167,266. Libertarian Leah Dailey had 6,897 (2% of the vote)

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The newly drawn 7th Congressional District was considered a toss up from the beginning.

Rep. Slotkin formerly served the 8th Congressional District, but was forced to move because of redistricting. Barrett meanwhile calls Charlotte home, which is in Eaton County.

Despite coming from similar military backgrounds, the two disagree on nearly every subject.

When it comes to abortion, the most divisive issue in this election, Slotkin is firmly pro-choice, while Republican Barrett falls on party lines of being pro-life.

The plethora of TV commercials for the two candidates became a story in itself on the campaign trail, with both sides constantly being criticized and torn down.

Multiple reports have cited the Slotkin-Barrett race as one of the most expensive U.S. House campaigns.