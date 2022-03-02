LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you #BuckledUp Lansing?
According to a tweet from Michigan State Police First District, members of the Hometown Security Team will be patrolling Lansing from 12 p.m-3 p.m. Wednesday for reckless driving and speeding.
The team is keeping their eyes peeled for speeding as well as careless or reckless driving.
“Also make sure you #BuckleUp,” continued the tweet.
So far this year, 146 people have died on the Michigan roadways this year, with 547 others having been seriously injured.
Michigan State Police reports that there have been 31 more fatalities this year compared to 2021.
The AAA Foundation for Safety has the following tips for drivers:
- Obey speed limits.
- Drivers tend to overestimate the time saved by speeding, as you’d have to travel 100 miles to save roughly 5 minutes, moving at 80 mph instead of 75 mph.
- Recent AAA Foundation research shows that small speed increases were enough to raise a driver’s risk of severe injury or death.
- Only drive sober.
- If you consume marijuana, alcohol, or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive.
- If you’re going to drive, don’t consume these substances.
- Out of sight, out of mind.
- Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb.
- Buckle Up.
- Properly wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by up to 50%
- Stay Cool.
- AAA encourages drivers to maintain a cool head and focus on reaching their destination safely. If you encounter a dangerous driver, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 911 if needed.