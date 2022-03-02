LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you #BuckledUp Lansing?

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police First District, members of the Hometown Security Team will be patrolling Lansing from 12 p.m-3 p.m. Wednesday for reckless driving and speeding.

The team is keeping their eyes peeled for speeding as well as careless or reckless driving.

“Also make sure you #BuckleUp,” continued the tweet.

So far this year, 146 people have died on the Michigan roadways this year, with 547 others having been seriously injured.

Michigan State Police reports that there have been 31 more fatalities this year compared to 2021.

The AAA Foundation for Safety has the following tips for drivers: