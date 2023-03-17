DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — There are many animals you can bring on a plane when traveling in America. One that you cannot – is the Giant African Snail.

This snail is considered an invasive species because it can carry a parasitic nematode that can cause meningitis in humans and significantly damage local ecosystems.

A traveler at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport who flew into the U.S. from Ghana was found to have six live Giant African Snails in their suitcase.

Though they are popular for consumption and even kept as pets in other countries, they are prohibited in the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialists confiscated the snails for further analysis.

“Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests,” said Port Director Robert Larkin in a press release. “The discovery of this highly invasive pest truly benefits the health and well-being of the American people.”