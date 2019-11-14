Snow causes leaf removal delays in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan is fighting back on the federal government's rollback on energy efficiency standards.

The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a lawsuit against the Department of Energy for rollback of energy efficiency standards for light bulbs.

The lawsuit alleges that the rollback of the energy efficiency requirements for certain light bulbs would unlawfully delay the adoption of energy efficiency goals, undermine state and local energy policy, and increase consumer and environmental costs.

About three billion of all lighting fixtures and lamps in U.S. homes contain the types of bulbs affected by DOE’s rollback.

The rollback costs consumers $12 billion each year in lost electricity savings by 2025 or $100 per household per year, according to a press release by the attorney generals office.

In addition to Attorney General Nessel, the coalition includes the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.