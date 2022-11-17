LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Snowfall on Thursday has caused traffic delays, closures and accidents across Lansing.

I-496 westbound at Pennsylvania Avenue has been shutdown because of several accidents in the area.

Thursday morning there were several spin-offs and fender benders as snow blanketed the roads. Drivers can expect to see police and tow trucks on the roads working to keep people safe.

When driving in the snow, officials say to plan ahead and give yourself enough time to take it slow. Turn your headlights on, don’t use cruise control and make sure your clean your windshield.

