LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A storm system will track off to the east of Michigan on Wednesday and is expected to produce the highest snowfall totals of the month for mid-Michigan.

Snow showers will begin Wednesday morning and last throughout the day. As snow tapers off Wednesday night, areas north of I-96 can expect snowfall accumulations of roughly 3-5 inches, with higher totals near 4-6 inches possible around the Jackson area.

Higher snowfall totals associated with this system and winds gusting near 25 mph will likely reduce visibility and create rough road conditions for your Wednesday evening commute.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for Branch and Hillsdale Counties to start late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

However, the system is just now forming and is still a few days out, so it is possible for the forecast track, impacts, and snowfall totals to change.

Behind the system, it will be a rather snowy pattern for a couple of days, with the chance for Lake Effect Snow from Thursday through the weekend. As a result, a light dusting to around an additional inch of snowfall is possible for the area.