SNOWMAGGEDON: Here’s what’s closed in mid-Michigan

FILE – In this July 18, 2020 file photo a closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in Burbank, Calif. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have an errand to run? You might want to think twice because closures are rampant throughout mid-Michigan today and tomorrow.

Lansing

Ingham County Probate Court and the 30th Circuit Court will close starting at noon today, and any hearings scheduled during the day will be rescheduled to a later time.

In addition to probate court closings, all Ingham Township based operations will be suspended for the day.

Lansing Township will also be closed, as per an announcement on Facebook.

The Fenner Nature Center’s Visitor Center will be closed today. The Fenner Nature Center asks that any visitors use extreme caution if visiting the park. Trail conditions may be dangerous with ice and snowfall.

Sparrow at Frandor is closing most lab draw sites today at noon because of the bad weather and road conditions. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive Thru Services site at Frandor will also close today at 11 a.m.

The Salvation Army in the Lansing Capital Area is closing its doors on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in all locations. There will be no social service programs, child care, produce distribution or community meals served. The Salvation Army’s top priority is the safety of friends, neighbors and staff. The cancellation was made keeping these factors in mind.

The Potter Park Zoo will be will also be closed today.

The Tri-County Office on Aging will be closed for today and tomorrow, closing dining halls and supending Meals on Wheels operations.

The City of Lansing has also canceled the scheduled Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island.

Meridian Township

The Meridian Township Emergency Management Team has determined that operations will be suspended for today, February 2.

All public meetings, including the Environmental Commission Meeting, have been canceled for this

evening.

Closed today:

Township Municipal Building

Meridian Service Center (Parks and Recreation)

Harris Nature Center

Meridian Senior Center

Township offices are expected to reopen at 8:00 am on Thursday, February 3.



The Township requests vehicles to stay off the streets to assist with ongoing road clearing efforts and

snow removal.

Eaton County

Deteriorating travel conditions and continued expected snowfall have led to the decision that Eaton County non-emergency government operations closed at 12 p.m. today.

Non-emergency government operations will reopen for normal business on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8 a.m.

The Eaton County Zoning and Board of Appeals Special Meeting and Public Hearing scheduled for today at 6 p.m. will be postponed and rescheduled with a date to be determined.

Know of a closure in the area? Email it to us at newstips@wlns.com