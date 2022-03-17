MARSHALL, Mich. (WLNS) — Marshall Public Schools (MPS) are closed for Thursday, March 17, due to threats made by a student on social media.

On Wednesday, several students, staff and parents were made aware of these threats and reported them to building and district administrators.

District leadership worked with local authorities to begin a formal threat assessment. The investigation is still currently underway.

Out of caution and the safety of students and staff in mind, the school district decided to close all buildings in Marshall and Albion for Thursday, March 17.

MPS announced that no staff needs to report, and all buildings will be on lockdown until further noticed.