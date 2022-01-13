Soo Locks to close for maintenance

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Soo Locks will close to marine traffic for critical maintenance between 11:59 P.M. on January 15 to March 25 at 12:01 A.M.

Federal regulation sets the operating season which is partially decided by the feasibility of vessels operating in typical Great Lakes ice conditions.

“It is a difficult time in terms of weather to complete this work, but it keeps this important national infrastructure project operating during shipping season,” Soo Area Engineer Kevin Sprague said.

The US Army Corps of Engineers uses the winter period each year for maintenance to keep the Soo Locks operating. Despite the harsh winter conditions the Detroit District team works long hours to complete a large amount of maintenance. They have several projects before reopening in March.

“The dewatering gate will be used at the lower end and stop logs will be set at the upper end of the Poe Lock to allow work and inspection to occur on the Poe Lock,” Maintenance Branch Chief LeighAnn Ryckeghem said. “Sequencing for the Poe Lock dewatering efforts require full operations and maintenance staffing including weekend and holiday work from Jan. 15-21.”

A temporary panel bridge will be installed across the Poe Lock to be used for getting materials and equipment to the job sites. Maintenance crews will work on Poe Lock hydraulic steel structure inspections, miter gate bottom girder structural repair and seal replacement, miter gate pintle concrete repairs, dewatering system maintenance and floating plant maintenance. Miter gates are the gates that work as dams at each end of the lock chamber which allow water to be raised and lowered inside it.

Abhe & Svoboda Inc. of Jordan, Minnesota will rehabilitate the Poe Lock upstream primary gate. They were awarded the $4.3 million contract in July 2021 with a construction completion date for March 2022.

Crews will also complete a variety of other maintenance tasks including fender timber replacements on the piers, inspections and preventative maintenance on electrical and mechanical systems and more on both Poe and MacArthur Locks. The Corps of Engineers is building a second lock, equal in size to the Poe Lock which is 110-feet by 1,200-feet. The new lock is being built on the existing Davis and Sabin Locks sites. The Davis Lock opened in 1914 was only used for Corps vessels and has not been used since 2018. The Sabin Lock, opened in 1918, has been inactive since 1989. The Davis and Sabin Locks are too shallow for most modern vessels.

In Mid-December, the Corps of Engineers contractor finished a second year of upstream channel deepening. They excavated around 150,000 cubic yards of Jacobsville sandstone so that it’s deep enough for the 1,000-foot ships that will use it. Deepening work will resume in Spring 2022. The second phase of the project, stabilizing the existing upstream approach walls, finished the first year of construction. The contractor built an on-site concrete batch plant, installed 26 coffer cells and placed 13,000 cubic yards of concrete. That work will continue in Spring 2022 as well. The final phase of construction, constructing the lock chamber is scheduled for the 2022 construction season.

You can get updates on the Soo Locks on the USACE Detroit District Facebook page.