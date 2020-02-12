Sources reporting Mel Tucker to take over MSU football program

After initially turning down the head coaching job at Michigan State late last week, Mel Tucker has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to become the Spartans’ 25th head coach, per our sister-station in Denver (KCNC-TV).

Tucker, who is 48, has been the head coach at Colorado for the last year but will make his return to the Big Ten. The former Wisconsin defensive back began his coaching career at Michigan State on Nick Saban’s staff in the late 1990’s as a graduate assistant.

Tucker has been on national championship-winning staffs at Ohio State and Alabama and spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Georgia before taking over at Colorado in 2019.

MSU initially interviewed Tucker on Friday.

