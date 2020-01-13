South Cedar Street in Lansing partially closed till Saturday

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - In an agreement earlier this month, officials will have access to nearly real-time drug testing data to help fight the overdose crisis in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with Millennium Health to improve opportunities with state and local officials on drug trends in their areas to coordinate preventive healthcare resources to avoid overdoses.

The increased surveillance of urine drug-test results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will include regular reporting of drug use trends in communities.

“The Trump Administration recognizes the power of current data in the multi-pronged efforts to curb the drug overdose epidemic,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D.

The Journal of the American Medical Association reports that since 2016, rates of positive urine drug test results have increased significantly by 42.44% for methamphetamine and 75.46% for fentanyl.

About 10.3 million people aged 12 or older misused opioids in 2018, according to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health Annual Report.