South Cedar Street in Lansing partially closed till Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
water main breaks_131874

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are urging drivers to expect delays and look for alternate routes because of road work that was scheduled to start today.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will close one lane of traffic on South Cedar Street between East Michigan Avenue and East Kalamazoo Street to repair a broken water valve.

Residents and businesses that are near the work areas will still be accessible, according to a press release from the Lansing Public Service Department – Operations and Maintenance Division.

All lanes of traffic are expected to be open as well as all work completed by Saturday, January 18th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar