LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The South Lansing Farmers Market is hosting a special arts and craft festival that boasts more than 60 local vendors.

You’ll be able to find a wide variety of neat gifts for friends and family at the South Lansing’s Mid-Winter Art/Craft Farmers Market, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 5815 Wise Road.

Vendors will be selling Michigan-made, handcrafted artisan goods ranging from original artwork, home décor, jewelry, candles, natural soaps, and much more.

That’s without mentioning the great food and produce that the market is well known for. Every item is grown locally, and each dish is either homegrown or homecooked.

The hot food can be ordered ready-to-eat or for takeout to enjoy later at home.

The special market event will also feature a craft table for children, live entertainment and a raffle offering unique prizes that has drawings every 10 minutes.

To keep up with the South Lansing Farmers Market, you can visit its Facebook page.