Sparrow booked completely with COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A spokesperson with Sparrow hospital says that more than 100 appointments were booked within two hours of being available.

“I’m energized, the staff is energized, willing to help and it’s nice to see what we can do for our community here and really proud to be a member of the sparrow team,” said Dr. Paul Entler.

Dozens of cars lined up at Sparrow hospital’s Frandor location, waiting to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Paul Entler is with Sparrow Hospital and he says with winter coming and people spending more time indoors, getting the shot is vital.

“This age group I believe will be influential because there are still a lot of unknowns with the virus of who is carrying it, who’s spreading it and so the more of the population regardless of age we can get vaccinated, the better we’ll be able to control the pandemic,” continued Entler.

Some parents say they’ve been waiting for this opportunity.

“As soon as we saw that the CDC had released it for usage, we were looking at the health department and sparrow, my sparrow to see when the appointments were available and try to get the first opportunity,” said parent Erin Roberts.

Signing up to get a shot might not be the most exciting thing for kids but Eila Roberts says it’s something she’s been looking forward to.

“I was really excited and I was also pretty nervous though but I’m pretty happy that I’m vaccinated now and I can spend more time with my family,” said Roberts.

For other parents, the vaccine means keeping their kids safe.

“For right now, we’ll still be kind of careful with her because she is special needs and medically fragile but for sure a little sense of normalcy for her,” stated Kristy Charvat.

A spokesperson for sparrow says appointments for the pediatric vaccines can be made through the MySparrow app, and the Ingham County Health Department is also opening up appointments for kids to get the vaccine.