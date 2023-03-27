ST. JOHNS, MI — Kris McCarty is the new president of Sparrow Clinton Hospital. McCarty has been with Sparrow for 17 years, and she has been interim since last June.

After a nationwide search, she was given the permanent job. She replaced previous president, Beth Daugherty, who retired last year.

McCarty’s previous experience includes being vice president of patient experience for Sparrow Health System, director of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital at Sparrow, and director of rehabilitation services.

“It is with a grateful heart that I share my excitement to lead the dynamic team at Sparrow Clinton Hospital,” McCarty said. “I look forward to opportunities to further cultivate relationships with key partners in St. Johns, regional partners and the exceptional caregivers, medical staff and volunteers who share in the honor of serving our community. This appointment is a true honor to provide passionate and inspired leadership to the team at Sparrow Clinton Hospital.”

McCarty said she believes that patient and caregivers needs come first.

Sparrow says she is a passionate, thoughtful, and skillful leader who will guide Sparrow Clinton through the many challenges facing community hospitals.

“I am extremely pleased that Kris will transition into the permanent role,” said Kira Carter-Robertson, Senior Vice President, Regional Hospitals for Sparrow Health System. “Kris is someone who leads with integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence. I look forward to continuing to work with Kris. Her leadership skills and experience will be very important as we continue to grow and serve the greater St. Johns community.”