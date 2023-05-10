The change comes nearly three years after Sparrow opened up a COVID-19 lab testing site in Frandor.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you plan on using the Sparrow’s Frandor drive-thru lab site to get a COVID-19 test, you’ll need a doctor’s order.

In fact, you’ll need a doctor’s order to get a COVID-19 test at any Sparrow testing site.

The change comes nearly three years after the Frandor testing site opened.

The end of the Federal Pandemic Declaration is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Physician’s orders will be required for COVID-19 testing starting on Friday.

Since March 2020, Sparrow has performed 930,000 coronavirus tests.