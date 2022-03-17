LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow has announced that Friday, March 18 will be the last day its offering vaccines at its Frandor drive-thru location.

The site will still serve as a hub for blood tests and COVID-19 testing.

Since Sparrow started giving out vaccines at the Frandor drive-thru, more than 100,000 doses have been administered. At one time, they were giving out 2,000 doses per day at the indoor section inside the old Sears.

“COVID vaccines are ending at the site as demand has waned and the most recent COVID surge has dissipated. The community is urged to get vaccines at their Sparrow Medical Group office or a Sparrow Urgent Care location,” Sparrow Spokesperson John Foren said.

The vaccine staff at the Sparrow Frandor location was comprised mostly of hundreds of community volunteers, including Michigan State University students, retired health professionals, corporate groups such as Delta Dental, Jackson National and MSUFCU, and others.

“Sparrow gives a heartfelt thanks to those volunteers who endured freezing cold and extreme heat to provide care to the community,” Foren said.