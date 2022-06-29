A Sparrow forensics report indicates an 8.2 percent rise in drug-related deaths.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Drug-related deaths increased in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report.

Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services released its Q1 report on drug-related deaths in the five counties in which Sparrow acts as medical examiner.

The report indicates an 8.2 percent rise in drug-related deaths from Jan. 1 to March 31 and reveals that 74 percent of the reported deaths were due to two or more substances.

There were 40 drug-related deaths in Ingham County, four in Eaton County and three in Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee counties.

Other findings in the report include that 20.9 percent of opioid-related deaths also involved at least one benzodiazepine, cocaine-related deaths increased by 128.6 percent and amphetamine/methamphetamine-related deaths increased by 61.5 percent.

The report, and other Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services findings, can be found at Sparrow.org/OMEReports.