Sparrow Foundation sets up Challenge Response Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Sparrow Foundation has set up a response fund to help Sparrow care for our community during particularly challenging times, such as the current Coronavirus pandemic.

We’re hearing from many very generous and caring community members and Caregivers who want to help in any way. Please direct them to the Challenge Response Fund at SparrowFoundation.org/ChallengeResponse.

The costs that Sparrow has incurred — above and beyond our normal costs of operating as the area’s only community-owned, community-based health system — are substantial and increasing daily. This includes additional protective equipment for our Caregivers, ventilators and other equipment to help manage the community’s needs, the supplies it takes to screen, test, and more.

As a not-for-profit healthcare system, Sparrow is committed to treating every Patient, every time, regardless of their ability to pay for those services. The philanthropy of our community is critical to our mission.

Please remember there are steps you can take to keep flu-like illness at bay:

· Wash your hands frequently

· Cover your cough

· Stay home if you’re sick

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces daily

· Practice social distancing at all times Go to Sparrow.org/Coronavirus for the latest resources and information.