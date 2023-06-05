Starting April 1, 2024, Sparrow Health System will be known as University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System will become the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow next year.

Health system leaders said the name change is to reflect the University of Michigan brand.

(Photo/Sparrow health System)

“University of Michigan Health-Sparrow reflects a partnership going forward, building on the equity of both brands,” according to James Dover, Sparrow President and CEO. “Sparrow has an unmatched reputation in Mid-Michigan while U-M Health is the preeminent health system in Michigan.”

Sparrow joined University of Michigan Health in April.

The health system will go by Sparrow Health System until April 1, 2024.