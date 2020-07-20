Sparrow hiring to fill 100s of jobs

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’ve been looking for a job during these challenging times, this story is for you.

Sparrow is looking to fill hundreds of positions at a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are over 200 entry-level positions, ranging from Environmental Services Technicians; Food and Nutrition; Phlebotomists; and Security Entrance Coordinators.

Starting pay is from $10.41 to $14.42 per hour.

It’ll be held outside and all social distancing rules will be observed. Wear a mask.

The interviews will be held outside at the Sparrow Physicians Health Plan parking lot, 1400 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21 and July 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can online here to preregister for the job fair.