Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)-- Tonight, community leaders are hosting a forum to discuss racial bias in school policies after 8-year-old Marian Scott wasn't allowed to take her school picture because her hair color was against the Paragon Charter Academy handbook.

"It's terribly impacted this child. She's already been pulled out of school, she's asked her mother to no longer do her hair in any pretty way," Statewide Organizer for Just Leadership USA said.