Sparrow hospital holds NICU reunion picnic for families

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Sparrow hospital shared a joyful reunion for not only their youngest, but their smallest patients and their families.

Saturday was their annual regional neonatal intensive care unit reunion picnic. It brought together families with something in common. Their bundles of joy spent their first weeks of their lives in the NICU.

These babies were born premature or suffered other developmental issues, but at the picnic the families got a chance to celebrate their triumphs and bond over the obstacles they overcame.

Families were able to catch up with doctors, nurses and other caregivers.

“We love them so much and we think about them every day, and we are so grateful for everything they did, and every prayer and everything they do,” said Lauren Ekin. “They’re the miracle workers, they save lives.”

There was also face painting and animals from potter park zoo.