LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is easing some of its policies for people visiting patients.

During regular visiting hours (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), people no longer have to check in at the registration desk in the hospital lobby.

The change will take place immediately.

Only two visitors at a time will still be allowed in a patients room at a time, and all visitors must be 12 or older.

Another change, COVID-positive patients are now allowed to have unlimited visitors a day, with a max of one visitor at a time, with additional PPE gear still required.

“The changes are aimed at better supporting our patients and their medical needs since an important aspect of care and healing is having loved ones present when possible,” Sparrow said in a release.

The new policies only impacts E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and Sparrow Specialty.

Visitors must still be free of all signs of an illness and must wear a mask at all times, or they could be removed.