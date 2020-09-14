Sparrow Hospital reports 65 MSU related Covid-19 cases from over the weekend

EAST LANSING, MICH (WLNS)— Sparrow Hospital tells 6 news, this weekend 65 people directly related to Michigan State University tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, The Ingham county health department is strongly recommended all local Michigan State University students self-quarantine, after At least 342 people affiliated with MSU, tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) since August 24.

Self-quarantine should last for 14 days, continuing until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. This recommendation is not an emergency order; however, more stringent and mandatory restrictions will be imposed if students do not comply and break the transmission cycle. In the three weeks prior to the case surge, only 23 MSU-affiliated people tested positive.

“This is an urgent situation,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “The exponential growth of COVID-19 cases must stop. I am concerned about the health and safety of the MSU community, and importantly, I am seriously concerned that unchecked transmission locally will affect the health and safety of all Ingham County residents. If we do not slow the spread immediately, we will be dealing with the consequences across the county for months to come.”

The health department will evaluate congregate settings such as houses licensed for more than ten unrelated people over the coming days to see if additional measures are warranted.