Sparrow hospital welcomes help from army medical team

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow hospital medical staff welcomed much-needed reinforcements early Saturday.

A Department of Defense medical team started their 30-day stay with Sparrow hospital in Lansing and was welcomed by relieved hospital staff that have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years. Some came from as far away as Hawaii.

This weekend, they will be trading their uniforms for scrubs to help medical staff that face long hours and staffing shortages.

“Even after the ceremony of the arrival, a staff member came up and actually came up and gave me a huge hug saying thank you so much, how much this means to her and the staff in terms of knowing they got this help because they have been holding on for so long hoping more help would arrive,” said James Dover, the President, and CEO of Sparrow Hospital.

He said the hospital has been struggling. Especially in spots that need an extra hand like on the night shift, the ICU, and the emergency room.

The team of more than 20 members includes physicians, nurses, respiratory specialists, and command staff.

Dover said the soldiers will be mixed with Sparrow staff to help alleviate stress in departments hit the hardest.

“The emergency room has been completely impacted during this period particularly with the omicron variant, where we see on any given day- 50, 60 people waiting for an in-patient bed. They are essentially in-patient being taken care of in an emergency room setting,” continued Dover.

Representative Elissa Slotkin was there to welcome the team. She said that deploying medical teams like this around the country shows that the pandemic is far from over.

“I really have felt for the last two years that covid is the front lines of America’s latest war. And our nurses and doctors have been serving on that front lines largely without relief for two years,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) 8th district.

Slotkin said the process of getting the team to mid-Michigan took the coordination of state and federal officials and hospital staff. Currently, five other medical teams have been deployed to hospitals across Michigan.

“Many, many more have asked and that’s part of the conversation that we’ve been having over the last almost two months, right. There’s a lot of competition for these resources,” said Slotkin.

The team will be here for an initial 30 days, with an evaluation at the end to help decided if the team is still needed. Dover said that he already expects to request an extension of the deployment.