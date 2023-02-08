LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Margaret Dimond, Ph.D., will be the newest president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

She’s the first female president in the hospital’s 127-year history.

Dimond previously helped found the Michigan State University Women’s Leadership Institute and has a long history of leadership in Michigan.

Her previous leadership positions include:

President and CEO of McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac

President and CEO of Ascension Crittenton Hospital in Rochester

President and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Hospital

President and CEO of McLaren Medical Group

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Henry Ford Hospital Warren campus

Vice President of Ambulatory Services for Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

Dimond was selected to lead E.W. Sparrow Hospital by a search committee of board, physician and nursing leaders.

“We are incredibly pleased to have someone of Margaret’s caliber join our team,” said James F. Dover, President and CEO, Sparrow Health System in a statement.

“She brings a unique set of skills and trailblazing leadership that will only enhance the extraordinary work of our caregivers. At the same time, we want to express our thanks and gratitude to Dr. Denny Martin for his dedicated and selfless work as Interim President of EWSH for the past 11 months. His steady leadership during this transition period has been greatly appreciated. Upon Margaret’s arrival, Dr. Martin will resume his full-time role as Chief Medical Officer for E.W. Sparrow Hospital.”