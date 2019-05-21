Sparrow names new President – CEO

Sparrow Health System has announced a new president and CEO, effective June 17.

James Dover will come to Sparrow from Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Illinois.

“I am very excited to be joining the Sparrow Health System family of Physicians, Caregivers, leaders, governance and Volunteers,” Dover said. “Everyone I have met at Sparrow has demonstrated their commitment to excellence and doing their best to support the communities we serve. Sparrow is a remarkable system, and I am excited about leading Mid-Michigan’s premier health system.”

Dover has been in the healthcare field for more than 36 years.

He has held positions of increased responsibility in California, Colorado, Washington and Illinois.

