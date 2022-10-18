LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A nurse was awarded the Sparrow Speak Up Award for advocating for a patient.

While tending to a newborn, Rebecca Ridenour noticed the infant’s mother did not look well.

Ridenour checked the mother’s blood pressure, which was extremely high.

Rebecca contacted caregivers and arranged the new mom’s admission to the hospital.

Celebrating E.W. Sparrow Hospital nurse Rebecca Ridenour’s Speak Up Award are (from left)

Sparrow Health System Chief Clinical Officer Paul Entler, D.O.; Pamela E. Emmanuel, M.D.; Ridenour; Denny Martin, D.O., EWSH Interim President; and Candace Metcalf, D.O., Sparrow Health System Board of Directors.

The mother was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which can lead to health problems during pregnancy or right after childbirth.

Ridenour’s work potentially stopped a seizure, stroke or even death of the mother.

“When we as humans stop speaking up, that means we have given up, and all hope is lost, “ said

Rebecca, a Sparrow nurse for three years. “Therefore, please don’t be silent.”

The award is given out every quarter to a caregiver who spoke up for their patient’s safety.