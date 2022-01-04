Sparrow report shows decrease in drug deaths in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report shows that drug deaths are dropping in mid-Michigan.

Sparrow has released its Q3 report which shows a decrease in drug-related deaths from July 1-Sept. 30, 2021.

The report takes a look at drug-related deaths in the five counties in which Sparrow serves as Medical Examiner.

The report also shows a decline in opioid-related deaths. Sparrow’s report gives a more in depth look at each drug death and the type of drug involved.

Here are a few highlights:

➢Total drug-related deaths decreased by 17.6% (9 less)

➢ Opioid-related deaths decreased by 17.8% (8 less)

➢ Fentanyl and/or fentanyl analogue-related deaths decreased by 26.2% (11 less)

The full report and other Forensic Pathology findings, can be found at Sparrow.org/OMEReports.

In total, there were 29 drug related deaths in Ingham County in Q3, five in Eaton County, six in Ionia County, and two in Isabella County.