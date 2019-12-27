Sparrow report shows drug-related deaths are down

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan’s health care leader is revealing some positive new data. According to Sparrow Hospital’s annual 3rd quarter report the total number of drug related deaths are down across five counties.

Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Eaton and Shiawassee are the five counties included in this report. This is the annual third quarter report which lasted from July 1. until Sep. 30.

In the five counties the total number of drug-related deaths decreased by 30%. Opioid-related deaths decreased by 34%. Fentanyl deaths are down 20% and there was also a drop in cocaine, amphetamine and methamphetamine-related deaths.

The medical examiner’s officer chief investigator Michelle Fox said, It’s a positive quarter, it’s the most positive one we’ve seen this year and in comparison to last year same time. It’s good to see our drug deaths going down. So hopefully the forth quarter, once we have all that data assembled and we can put out our forth quarter drug report we’ll see a steady decrease.”

At the beginning of next year, Fox said they will start working with the Michigan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. It collects data in real time of the number of drug related deaths. This is an effort being made to help law enforcement and to keep better statistics.