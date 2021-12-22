Spartan Hall of Fame Café to remain closed for ‘foreseeable future’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fans of an the Spartan Hall of Fame Café will not be able to eat at the MSU-themed eatery for a while.

A Facebook post from the Spartan Hall of Fame Café doesn’t give a reason for the closure, but the management team expressed their apologies for the inconvenience.

An image attached to the post says that the restaurant wants to “make good” on any gift cards purchased.

The Café asks that anyone who bought a gift card for the holidays call (517) 337-4680 or email shofcatering@gmail.com.

Those calling or emailing should provide their gift card number, card amount, name and phone number and address.

“We wish you a great holiday season, filled with love, laughter and family,” the post said.