Special Olympics Michigan torch run steps off from Capitol to CMU campus

The summer Special Olympics Games are underway.

This morning the “Flame of Hope” was lit on the steps of the State Capitol building to kick things off.

The flame is headed to the campus of Central Michigan University as part of the law enforcement torch run relay.

It takes about nine hours to get from downtown Lansing to Mount Pleasant.

It will be used to light the cauldron at the opening ceremony this evening.

More than 3,000 athletes will participate in this year’s Summer Games and is one of six state-wide competitions for Special Olympics Michigan.

