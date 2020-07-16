Spotlight shined on racial disparities during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is leading the way when it comes to how COVID-19 affects people by race. Statistics show that people of color are getting hit harder.

Wednesday morning state and health officials came together to look for answers in solving this problem. One person on the virtual meeting said, “Conversations like this are critical.”

The Lansing NAACP branch and Protect our Care Michigan hosted the meeting with Ingham county elected officials and health experts.

Ingham County Commissioner Derrell Slaughter said, “Black members of Ingham County and other folks of color are disproportionately effected by many health issues because of implicit bias and access, barriers, and seeking health care and treatment.”

NAACP Lansing Branch President Dale Copedge said, “These disparities have existed for decades and is only amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Michigan Public Health Institute Chief Executive Officer Dr. Renee Canady said, “It is not that there’s something wrong with that person or they should have worked harder or they should have ate less or they should have ate more healthy foods. It is about the structure of the system that is going to disproportionately disadvantage folk who are unemployed and underemployed.”

State Rep. Sarah Anthony said she wants to close gaps for Michigander’s access to healthcare.

“Every Michigander, regardless of their race. their zip code, their income deserves access to affordable quality health care. This means lowering the cost of care while prioritizing and expanding access to everyone,” said Anthony. “I hope that this conversations sparks renewed interest and has us looking as policymakers and as just global citizens as to who we want to be in this moment.”