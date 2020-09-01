Spots still available! Lansing school district offering free ‘learning labs’ for students during the school day

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The doors at the YMCA in Lansing have been shut for five months, but a week from today, they will reopen!

“We’re excited to see smiling faces in our building even with masks on,” says YMCA regional director Jason Helman.

The YMCA is one of several community partners teaming up with the Lansing School District to offer learning labs.

The labs are free, safe spaces students can do their work during the school day. At this time, they are only available for kids aged 5-12 who attend Lansing public schools.

Helman, a father of four, says the program will be a life saver for working families who need somewhere for their kids to go.

“A lot of families didn’t know what they were going to do a few weeks ago.”

Helman says, this isn’t just glorified babysitting. The YMCA will have its own curriculum centered around literacy and STEAM to coincide with the students regular class work. Kids will receive two meals a day, along with a recess.

For safety, each student will go through COVID-19 screenings upon entry, no parents will be allowed in the building, and each room will be ‘fogged’ every four hours to ensure every object is sanitized no matter the size.

Impression 5, the Boys and Girls Club and others are also community partners offering learning labs. Every partner will have different programs, but there are still spots available. Check out the list below for more information.