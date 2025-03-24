LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Paul and Christy Akeo, a couple from Spring Arbor in Jackson County, are currently being held in a maximum-security Mexican prison, their family tells 6 News.

Lindsey Hull, Christy’s daughter, says her mother and stepfather were arrested on March 4 at an airport in Cancun and have been held without bond for 21 days. She tells 6 News the couple challenged charges made on their American Express credit card by The Palace Company, owners of Palace Resorts.

When the Akeos arrived in Mexico earlier this month, they went through customs, where Hull says a notice was placed on their passports, leading to their arrest.

The Akeos. (Lindsey Hull) The Akeos. (Lindsey Hull)

Local Mexican reports say that the Akeos have been charged with defrauding a Cancun hotel chain out of more than $100,000, alleging they signed a contract in Nov. 2021 to purchase a membership with the hotel, giving a credit card for the hotel to charge the monthly payments to.

According to Riviera Maya News, a Cancun-based newspaper, it is alleged that Paul fraudulently canceled 13 transactions totaling $116,587 (equivalent at the time to more than 2.4 million pesos) and Christy allegedly shared messages on a Facebook page describing how they committed fraud against the hotel.

Hull has dismissed these claims as false and defamatory, writing on social media that American Express sided with the Akeos regarding the incident.

She tells 6 News that because the local outlets do not mention the name of the resort—Palace Resorts—they were “written off of false information.”

Paul Akeo. (Lindsey Hull) The Akeos. (Lindsey Hull)

“That’s why it’s so important to share our story and spread our truth,” wrote Hull in a text message to 6 News. “Truth will prevail.”

The couple’s family says they have reached out to the American embassy in Mexico and other federal and state agencies asking for help—but they are still being held as of Monday night.

Hull says she and her brother have hired both American and Mexican attorneys. She also says the resort is demanding $250,000 and signing a nondisclosure agreement that does not guarantee her parents’ release.

Hull says this incident has caused her family a large amount of stress.

“Trying to comprehend what’s happening, trying to figure out how to get into some sort of communication with our parents. I mean, through the 21 days, we haven’t talked to my stepdad Paul not one time,” says Hull. “My mom usually gets a phone call a day. It’s not for very long at all. It’s basically a phone call she gets until somebody in the background will tell her to get off the phone, and then she has to hang up.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) says he has spoken to the family, and his office has reached out to the State Department and the White House to get Paul and Christy released.

Today, I was made aware of the situation involving two of my constituents, Paul and Christy Akeo, who were arrested by Mexican police. I have spoken to their family and assured them that my team and I took immediate action and are doing everything we can to help. I have been in… — Congressman Tom Barrett (@RepTomBarrett) March 24, 2025

This is a developing story. 6 News will keep you updated on-air and online.