Spruce up your Zoom: DNR offers background images

This photo archived by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources showy a snowy Bond Falls in February 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bored of your background during Zoom conferences as you work from home? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to help.

The DNR has launched an online gallery of photos that you can download for free to make your background during virtual meetings, or simply your desktop background.

The photos show various scenes of nature in Michigan or historic state sites, including the Mackinac Bridge, elk and deer, Tahquamenon Falls and more.

In a Monday release, the DNR said it hoped people would “enjoy the wonders of winter while remaining cozy indoors – or get inspired to go out and try a new winter activity like snowshoeing, winter hiking or fat-tire biking.”