St. Johns Police Department looking for help finding suspect in credit card theft

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) — The St. Johns Police Department is looking for help in identifying the person featured in the image above who was involved in a credit card theft.

The St. Johns Police Department responded to reports of a man breaking into cars and stealing credit cards out of cars parked at Kroger in St. Johns on August 24.

The man is wanted in connection with the case for possibly using those stolen credit cards.

Police may be looking at other similar cases involving this man in Clinton County.