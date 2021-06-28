St. Johns Police needs your help in identifying these three individuals

Three suspects in wallet theft case at a Kroger in St. Johns.

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in St. Johns are hoping to identify the three individuals pictured above, who were caught on security cameras stealing a wallet from an elderly woman’s purse.

The woman was reaching to grab some fruit, and had her back turned for only a moment when her wallet was taken.

St. Johns Police Department asks anyone with potential leads to the identification of these three subjects to call St. Johns Police Department and ask for Lt. Verlinde at (989) 224-6721.

Police also ask that people be aware of their surroundings when shopping, and for people not to leave their cart unattended.