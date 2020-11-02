countdown
St. Johns Public School district learning remotely after positive COVID-19 case

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — The superintendent of St. Johns Public Schools Mark Palmer said an individual at Oakview Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Palmer says the elementary school will be closed Monday, Nov. 2 according to a letter poster on the district’s Facebook page.

Palmer said the Mid-Michigan District Health Department is investigating who anyone who was in contact with this person and that they will need to quarantine.

He adds that if any child is identified as a close contact, the parents or guardians will be notified.

The elementary school and the rest of the district will be learning remotely through Friday, Nov. 13.

