LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – St. Vincent Catholic Charities announced on Thursday that it is ready to host Ukrainian refugees.

“We will do everything we can to offer the Ukrainian refugees shelter, safety and opportunities,” said Judi Harris, STVCC’s Director of Refugee Services in a press release.

This comes after President Joe Biden said that up to 100,000 Ukrainians may be allowed to enter the U.S.

“This is what we do and why we exist – to save lives and to be a refuge. We work hard to build and maintain our capacity to care for any refugee from anywhere ,whether it be Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Congo, Myanmar, Ethiopia or to anyone being persecuted for being who they are. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from this community that helps us to do this critical job,” Harris said.

St. Vicent said it will provide housing with furniture and household goods for refugees, alongside picking up refugees at the airport, providing them with casemanagement and assistance enrolling children in schools and securing documentation.