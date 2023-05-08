LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — St. Vincent Catholic Charities staff said they’ve seen about 340 recent refugee arrivals in the area, and that they expect the surge in arrivals to continue.

Store officials are hosting a drive for donations this week, and they say they desperately need gently-used or new furniture and household goods to help furnish refugee family homes.

They are in need of sofas, love seats, upholstered chairs and kitchen tables.

They do not accept sleeper sofas or mattresses.

You can help by dropping off donations to STVCC’s campus at 2800 W. Willow St., between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Officials with the STVCC said that all of these items are essential to turning a house into a home, and that by providing them, you are making a new life in America a little easier.