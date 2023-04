LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was arrested by police early Monday morning after a standoff in Lansing.

The standoff occurred at a home on South Fairview Avenue near East Kalamazoo Street.

The Lansing Police Department said the man had assaulted an individual Sunday night before leaving the area and going to his home.

Police negotiated with the man over the phone and convinced him to surrender.