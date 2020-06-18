State committee meets to hear about unemployment struggles

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has been hit really hard in terms of job losses and people filing for unemployment. Many people have gotten benefits, but many are still waiting and are beyond worried.

The state’s COVID-19 committee met Thursday morning and they wanted to hear from people about the unemployment insurance agency system and their experiences.

During this pandemic, one of the committee’s goals is to make sure the state government and its departments are transparent and accountable.

Back in May, it was reported that about 124,000 people were still waiting to receive their unemployment benefits. Other people have been waiting for weeks to get the benefits they are owed.

Legislators have continued to hear problematic experiences dealing with the UIA and one representative is asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the UIA Director to re-open the regional unemployment offices.

Marquette State Representative Sara Cambensy said, “It’s a simple fix and if they could just have access to the people, to someone on the other end of a line that can actually go in and help them, we think they could clear a lot of these cases much faster and get people their money.”

Cambensy said the UIA system is overloaded and there are a record number of people on unemployment. So, it’s time to push a little bit harder to get some of these cases resolved.