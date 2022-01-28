State issues advisory after PFOS found in beef from Livingston County

LIVINGSOTN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The State is warning residents that beef from a Livingston County farm may be contaminated with Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS).

Beef taken from the farm’s freezer and analyzed by the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection service discovered that PFOS was present in the beef.

The farmer is cooperating with the State and has removed beef and cattle that may be contaminated.

The MDHHS is also offering the farmer financial assistance to reimburse customers that purchased beef.

“I’m glad the state is showing an abundance of caution and letting people know about the potential public health risks,” said State Rep. Ann Bollin, of Brighton Township. “I am monitoring this situation closely and working together with local leaders and state agencies to keep the public informed.”

PFOS is one of a group of related manmade chemicals known as perfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS).

This group of chemicals is commonly used in a wide range of industrial processes and is found in many consumer products. Preventing PFAS exposure is important because prolonged exposure to the chemical compound has potential health risks, Bollin’s office said.

This startling announcement underscores the fact that toxic contamination in our state is not going away and it is affecting our economy and our health,” said Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. “We are all at-risk – whether Republican, Democrat or nothing at all – and it is high time that our lawmakers come together right now, show urgency and do more to deal with it. We have billions in surplus revenue that can be immediately deployed – the first step could be passing Senate Bill 565 that dedicates an initial $100 million to begin cleaning up these toxic PFAS contaminants.”