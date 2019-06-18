State lawmaker warns of dangers of pot smoking while pregnant

Women who are pregnant are warned about the use of cigarettes and alcohol.

Now a Michigan lawmaker is speaking out on the importance of warning pregnant and breastfeeding women about the harmful effects marijuana can have on babies.

State Rep. Thomas Albert today testified to the House Judiciary Committee that he would like to see warning labels on recreational and medical marijuana products sold in Michigan.

“The use of cigarettes and alcohol is trending down in pregnant women, but the use of marijuana among pregnant women is trending up,” Albert said. “A warning label would better inform parents about the dangers of exposing their children to marijuana.”

Rep. Albert said early research indicates marijuana is able to reach babies in the womb.

Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advise against marijuana use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

Recent studies suggest that roughly half of regular female marijuana users continue to use during pregnancy, and 5 percent of women in the United States have reported using marijuana while pregnant.